Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers Sells 3,201 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CARA stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

