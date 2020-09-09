Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Alteryx worth $35,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Alteryx by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alteryx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $187,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $830,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,652,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.26, a P/E/G ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

