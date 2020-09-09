Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 153,942 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153,942 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Mercury General worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 236.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.32. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $56.43.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.92%.

MCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.