Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 41,608 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Amcor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

