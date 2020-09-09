Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 8,500 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of WTFC opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

