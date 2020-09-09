Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 435,234 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 861,908 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 435,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $35,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,796 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,985 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of DKS opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

