Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.71% of Helmerich & Payne worth $35,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,538,000 after buying an additional 12,289,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 162,621 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 416,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 658,177 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 997,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 2.06. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.51.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

