ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) Shares Down 4.4%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 3,691,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 758,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

