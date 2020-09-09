Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Shares Down 0.9%

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.06. 58,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 133,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06.

Rye Patch Gold Company Profile (CVE:RPM)

Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.

