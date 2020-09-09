Imvescor Restaurant Group (TSE:IRG) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc (TSE:IRG) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.03 and last traded at C$4.01. 82,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 214,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Imvescor Restaurant Group Company Profile (TSE:IRG)

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc is a Canada-based franchise and licensing company. Its operating segments are Franchising, Manufacturing and Corporate. The Franchising segment comprises franchising royalties, supplier contributions and franchise fees from the Company’s franchised restaurant brands, as well as retail royalties from the sales of branded products to retailers.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Imvescor Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imvescor Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.