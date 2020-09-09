Ikkuma Resources (CVE:IKM) Shares Down 8%

Ikkuma Resources Corp (CVE:IKM) shares were down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 18,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 213,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of $50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.

About Ikkuma Resources (CVE:IKM)

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.