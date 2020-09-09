Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.32. 52,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 101,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Invesco Shipping ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SEA)

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

