Monarques Gold (CVE:MQR) Trading Down 8%

Monarques Gold Corp (CVE:MQR)’s share price traded down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 196,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 128,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Monarques Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

Monarques Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac advanced projects; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as 6 promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

