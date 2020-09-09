Monarques Gold (CVE:MQR) Trading Down 8%

Sep 9th, 2020

Monarques Gold Corp (CVE:MQR)’s share price traded down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 196,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 128,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Monarques Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

About Monarques Gold (CVE:MQR)

Monarques Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac advanced projects; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as 6 promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

