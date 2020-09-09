Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Trading ? Higher

Ceiba Energy Services Inc (CVE:CEB) traded up ? during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,699 shares.

Ceiba Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CEB)

Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.

