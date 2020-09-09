Liberty Biopharma (CVE:LTY) Trading ? Higher

Liberty Biopharma Inc (CVE:LTY)’s stock price traded up ? during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,286 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Liberty Biopharma Company Profile (CVE:LTY)

Liberty Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of an automated bioprocessing and cell isolation technology. Its technology is used in the isolation of regenerative cells from human adipose tissues for use in research, cosmetic and aesthetic medicine, burn management, wound management and non-healing wounds, cardiovascular and heart diseases, peripheral arterial disease, critical limb ischemia or diabetic leg, and hepatic disease and kidney disease.

