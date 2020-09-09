Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.