Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 94,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP)

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

