WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 14.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 139.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,154 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 104.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WP Carey by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 165,904 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

