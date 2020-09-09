Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535,315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

