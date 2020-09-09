Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $29,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 104.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 43,081 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 164.2% during the second quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

