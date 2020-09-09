iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $234.95.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

