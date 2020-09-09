Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Trading ? Higher

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG) traded up ? during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.85. 55,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,453,215 shares.

Integra Gold Company Profile (CVE:ICG)

Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.