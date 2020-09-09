Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.41% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

