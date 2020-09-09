Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Trading Up 8.3%

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). Approximately 140,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 231,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.95) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

