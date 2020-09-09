Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 82.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $1,426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9,379.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $132,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,530 shares of company stock worth $608,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

