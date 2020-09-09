Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 97,915 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of Mueller Industries worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 155.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $500.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

