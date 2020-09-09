Avnel Gold Mining (TSE:AVK) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Avnel Gold Mining Limited (TSE:AVK)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 200,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 398,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

About Avnel Gold Mining (TSE:AVK)

Avnel Gold Mining Limited is a Canada-based natural resource company engaged in the business of exploration, mine development, and the mining and extraction of precious metals, principally gold, with operations in south-western Mali in West Africa. The Company owns an equity interest in Societe d’Exploitation des Mines d’Or de Kalana, SA (SOMIKA), which is its principal asset.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnel Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnel Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.