Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Voya Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Voya Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $178,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 285,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $1,012,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

