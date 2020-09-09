Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 76,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 6.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 90.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 92.2% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 261,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 70.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of JKS opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

