Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 21,013 Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of Veoneer worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 104.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 61.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

VNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Veoneer stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.80.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

