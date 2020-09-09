Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 47,466 Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,466 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Craft Brew Alliance were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BREW opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BREW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

