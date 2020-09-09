Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.34 Million Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UGI by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 10.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $604,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

