Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Bitauto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITA. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 27.2% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,039,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after purchasing an additional 864,019 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 236.9% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter valued at $13,942,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the second quarter valued at $8,612,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSE:BITA opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

