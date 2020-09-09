Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Lincoln National by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:LNC opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

