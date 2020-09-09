Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 500 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $514,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock valued at $194,378,652. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

