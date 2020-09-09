Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 5,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

