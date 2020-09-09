Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.98. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.