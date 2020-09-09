Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,809,000 after buying an additional 2,684,593 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 578,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

OHI stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.