Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.