Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 37,395 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 35.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,395 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Momo by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 194,146 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 259.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 197,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 73.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

MOMO stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

