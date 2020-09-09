ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,032 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,456,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,008,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,438 shares of company stock worth $246,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

