Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

