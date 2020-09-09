CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,417 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 32.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CDK Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 450.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

