Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 556 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Lear by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lear by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lear by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $6,108,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lear by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $118.28 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Lear’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

