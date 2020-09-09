Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 132,777 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 181.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 117,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

NYSE RBA opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,913.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

