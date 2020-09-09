Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,440 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

NYSE:BG opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

