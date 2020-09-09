Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of BCE by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

