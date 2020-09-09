Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.46. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

