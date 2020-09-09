Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $446,324.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 22,531 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $2,018,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,554 shares of company stock worth $10,712,534 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

