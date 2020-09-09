Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.06 Million Holdings in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 45.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 767,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 12,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,377.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

